Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning in Yellow Gown As She Shoots for Bigg Boss 14, See Pics

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines ever since her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was one of the most popular contestants in the long-running reality show's 13th season. She was declared second runner-up, with her friend Sidharth Shukla emerging season 13 winner.

Now, the actress is once again set to appear on the show. Shehnaaz will grace a weekend episode along with actress Raveena Tandon, who will be celebrating host Salman Khan's birthday on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Shehnaaz was clicked shooting for the episode in the film city in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a yellow gown which she teamed with neon pink heels.

Shehnaaz has been receiving much love and appreciation from fans for her recent music video 'Shona Shona', which also features Sidharth Shukla. 'Shona Shona' is sung by Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. Sidharth plays a man smitten by Shehnaaz’s beauty and compares her to Lady Gaga, himself to a dacoit as he follows her to a marketplace and on a train. Tony also makes colourful appearances in the song. Talking about his experience working with Shehnaaz and their frequent collaborations, Sidharth earlier told Indian Express, "I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together."