Shehnaaz Gill Makes First Appearance After Sidharth Shukla's Death; SidNaaz Fans Have Meltdown

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who has been away from the limelight and social media ever since the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 winner and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, has reportedly joined Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’.

An unseen video of Shehnaaz from the film’s promotions has emerged on social media. Needless to say, SidNaaz fans were elated on getting a glimpse of Shenaaz after over a month. The fans sent lots of good wishes and love to Shehnaaz’s way as she is trying to come to terms with Sidharth’s demise.

Shehnaaz Gill to Finally Resume Shoot for Honsla Rakh After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

“People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart” No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance and hard work is her mantra. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ," tweeted a fan. Another one wrote, “Take a bow, lovely. Because you’re tired and still you’re doing it. You’re feeling empty and still you’re giving it ur best. You’re unsure of alot and still you’re being it. You got hit hard and still you’re healing it. Ur Eyes dried and still you’re dreaming it. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ." (sic)

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. The rumoured couple also appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

