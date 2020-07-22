Shehnaaz Gill Nails the Hook Step of New Song Kurta Pajama in This BTS Rehearsal Video

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is hitting headlines for her latest single. The track titled Kurta Pajama is sung by Tony Kakkar, who also features in the video with Shehnaaz.

The upbeat track, which released on July 17, has already become hugely popular among fans and is trending on Youtube.

Now, a video featuring the Punjabi actress has surfaced online that shows a glimpse of the dance rehearsal for the song. In the short clip, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying her dance practice with the choreographers, Rahul Shetty and Alisha Singh at their studio. Dressed in a peach tee and black leggings, Shehnaaz nails the hook step with perfect expressions.

Earlier, Shehnaaz also collaborated with Jassie Gill for a lyrical video, Keh Gayi Sorry.

Also, after the conclusion of BB 13, the actress joined hands with the reality show winner Sidharth Shukla for their first project together. The music video of Bhula Dunga which released in March became quite popular and the chemistry between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was admired by their fans.