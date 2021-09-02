Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were one of the most loved pairs of the film industry. Their fans dubbed them as SidNaaz and their hashtags went viral on social media every now and then. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and outside the house they featured in two music videos together, appeared on TV reality shows and shared a good rapport.

After news of Sidharth’s death due to a sudden heart attack, the film industry was left in utter disbelief. Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh has said that she ‘is not fine’ after the death of Sidharth. Santokh also said she is shocked at the news.

Santokh told SpotboyE, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz). She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI about Sidharth’s death, “He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted. It will take some time." The hospital’s Dr Jitten Bhavsar told PTI that Sidharth was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital.

