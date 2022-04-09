Shehnaaz Gill Offers Prayer at The Golden Temple, Fan Lauds How ‘Down to Earth’ She Is; See Post

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab’s Amritsar. The actress went back to her roots, and has been constantly posting updates from there. Right upon her arrival, she had posted a video featuring her ‘pind’ and her ‘khet’ and a day back, she was seen going gidda with elderly ladies from the neighbourhood. Now, the actress finally made a visit to the Golden Temple.

Shehnaaz took to her social media to post a picture from the Golden Temple. With her head covered, the actress can be seen sitting quietly in front of the holy place. She is exuding simplicity once again. Check out the post here:

She also posted stories, giving us a glimpse from inside the temple. In one of the stories, she wrote, “Waheguru ji”.

Shehnaaz’s fans, once again, took to the comments section to praise her. One user wrote, “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you.” Another commented, “Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare”. People also prayed for her wellbeing, while many sent their love.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shehnaaz had posted a video of her doing Gidda with the women and kids from her neighbourhood. In the video, Shehnaaz sings a Punjabi folk song, before breaking into the folk dance as many elderly women surrounded her. She inspired all of them to dance and many young women and kids also joined them. She was clad in a purple Patiala suit and plain chappals.

Shehnaaz had lost her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla last year after he suffered from a heart attack. Shehnaaz was broken and devastated and fans were concerned about her. However, she leapt back and has kept her spirits high while holding Sidharth’s memories close.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.