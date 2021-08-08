Shehnaaz Gill on Bond With Sidharth Shukla: SidNaaz is Still a Thing Because it is Genuine

Actress, model and Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill has become a social media sensation in her own right. Shehnaaz, who used to work in the Punjabi film industry, became a household name after her stint in the controversial reality show. Her bubbly charm and witty one-liners made her a fan favourite. However, another talking point about Shehnaaz was her bond with actor Sidharth Shukla.

During Bigg Boss 13, the actors became closer than ever, with Shehnaaz confessing her love for him on television. Post the show, they have maintained that they are best friends, even though fans think they are in a relationship. Recently, the actress appeared on the talk show ‘Social Media Star with Janice Siqueira’ and opened about ‘SidNaaz,’ which is the ship-name given to the rumoured couple.

Talking to the host, Shehnaaz said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

Post the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in the music videos of Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona. They will also star in the film, Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale, based on their love and friendship.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 in which he starred opposite Sonia Rathee. He made his digital debut with the show that was directed by Priyanka Ghose. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

