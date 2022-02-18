Shehnaaz Gill on Break From Social Media? Fans Make #wemissyouShehnaaz Trend on Twitter

With her innocent expressions and effervescent smile, Shehnaaz Gill has always been everyone’s favourite. The actor had to face a tough time last year after she lost her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz took a break from social media for some time but was soon back and the fans wholeheartedly welcomed her. For the past 1 week now, the actor has not been seen on social media. Fans are missing and feeling tense for her.

#wemissyouShehnaaz is currently trending on Twitter. A user asked, ever had a time when you didn’t get a glimpse of Shehnaaz and everything felt out of sync? The user wrote that he was currently having one of those feelings, adding that he missed her smile. To conclude, the user hoped Shehnaaz would soon return on Twitter.

Ever had a time when you don’t get a glimpse of @ishehnaaz_gill and feel everything is out of sync? I’m having one of those this week. #ShehnaazGill can make anything into a memorable experience. I am missing see her smile. Hope she reappears soon.#Shehnaazians— Vishal 🇨🇦 (@vizzy1980) February 17, 2022

Here is another Tweet of a fan missing Shehnaaz.

Come fast shehnaaz we are missing you…❤❤ #WeMissUShehnaaz— Priyanshi Bindal (@PriyanshiBinda4) February 17, 2022

Shehnaaz was last active a week ago when the actor shared this video on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen having a good time on the beach. The diva is seen running after birds in this video. Shehnaaz writes in the caption, “Wish I could fly away too".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, there is good news for her fans. A new look of the actor is recently doing the rounds of the Internet. Shehnaaz looks resplendent in a grey sweater and spectacles in this look.

Sometimes you ask, and you receive. @ishehnaaz_gill has a new picture come out today. Glad to see her today. More pictures with those amazing glasses. Looks beautiful! #ShehnaazGill #WeMissUShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/cYPHljaMuq— Vishal 🇨🇦 (@vizzy1980) February 17, 2022

Speculation is rife that Shehnaaz is currently shooting for a film. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is seen standing alongside director Jitender Pawar in this photo shared on Instagram. He writes in the caption, “Jo sabke dilo par karti hai Raaj, Pesh hai aapki apni har dil Azeez, Shenaaz( who rules the hearts of all, presenting before you the heartthrob Shehnaaz”.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video titled Shehnaaz Gill: Tu Yaheen Hai.

