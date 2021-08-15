Shehnaaz Gill on Entering Bigg Boss OTT With Sidharth Shukla: 'It Gives Me Great Joy'

Bigg Boss OTT is set to witness its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode this Sunday. The special episode will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his sharp and witty humour. The Sunday episode will also see Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla make an appearance with his former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, became thick friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz confessed that she was in love with Sidharth, the latter maintained they were just good friends.

Talking about Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill said in a statement that the show has given her “a new identity, emotional bonds.” Referring to her bond with Sidharth, she said the show gave her “a go-to person.”

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla,” Gill said.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3, which marked his OTT debut. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is taking over Instagram with her pictures from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. She has also wrapped up the shoot of her film Honsla Rakh, where she stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

