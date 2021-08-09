Shehnaaz Gill on Her Bond With Sidharth Shukla: He is Like My Family

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. From their time together in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, fans have been going gaga over them and showering them with love every chance they get. Netizens have even coined a term to address the couple, SidNaaz. Now, the actress in a recent interview opened up on her bond with Sidharth.

Talking to Janice Sequeira, Shehnaaz called Sidharth her family and said their relationship is pure and genuine. “Ye rishta pure hai, genuine hai, uski taraf se bahot zyda pure tha or meri taraf se bhi hai, but bht cute sa rishta hai humara, uski taraf se jo pyaar ata hai na, mujhe bahot acha lagta hai. Toh mein yeh khud maanti hu ye rishta hai alag. Ek Family type. (This relation is very pure and genuine. It is pure from his side and from my side as well. We share a very cute relationship. The way he adores me and loves me, I really felt nice about it. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family)," said the actress.

She also revealed that Sidharth is the only friend she has from Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the rumoured couple was recently spotted in Lonavala with Shukla’s family.

Here it is Our #SidNaaz Spotted Outside at StarBucks Today in Lonavla ❤️ Only On @iBeingAman Keep Supporting them Always 🙏 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/m96fZE2r6b— BEING AMAN RAJ (@iBeingAman) August 8, 2021

They were twinning in pastel shirts and blue jeans.

