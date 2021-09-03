Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla's Death: His Head was in My Lap

The untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla has left everybody shocked. The actor’s friends and family are yet to come to terms with the reality. Another person who is in tremendous pain is Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. As reported by Peepingmoon, Shehnaaz told the Mumbai Police that Sidharth’s body had turned cold when she tried to wake him up on Thursday morning.

“Shehnaaz told the police that she tried desperately to wake up Sidharth. His head was in her lap. But his body had turned cold. That’s when Shehnaaz realised he was gone. Much before they reached Cooper Hospital,” the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan revealed to ABP News in Hindi what late actor’s mother told him about the final hours, “His mother is quite a spiritual person. She told me… And this might not be in line with what the police has said, but it’s what I remember. He came back around 10:30-11 pm, after having had food outside. Normally he eats at home. He then went to bed, she said, and woke up around 3:30 am, complaining of discomfort. He asked for a glass of water, but didn’t wake up."

Sidharth was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here