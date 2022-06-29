Shehnaaz Gill On Trolls Slamming Her For Hugging and Kissing Salman Khan In Public: 'Why Concentrate On Negativity?'

When Shehnaaz Gill attended Arpita Khan’s Eid party in Mumbai earlier this year, she faced backlash on social media for hugging and kissing Salman Khan in public. Back then, the video of the same went viral on social media following which several social media users trolled her. While some claimed that it had hurt the sentiments of SidNaaz fans, others called her ‘drunk’. Months after, the Punjabi heartthrob was asked about the same in a recent interview when she mentioned that trolling is a part of a celebrity’s life.

Shehnaaz argued that not every follower on social media is a fan and therefore celebrities must accept that trolling is obvious. She also added that she does not pay attention to the negativity and looks at the positive aspects only.

“Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on. Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Thik hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hai,” Shehnaaz told TOI as reported by BollywoodLife.com.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting for which is currently underway. Just a few days back, a picture of the actress which was said to be from the sets of KEKD also went viral on social media raising excitement among fans. However, it should also be noted that neither Shehnaaz nor Salman have confirmed the former’s entry in KEKD officially so far. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill.

