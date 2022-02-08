Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty Groove To Yashraj Mukhate's 'Boring Day' On Instagram | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill made her headlines for her massive makeover last year. The Punjabi actress, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, lost weight and underwent a transformation during the lockdown. While her new look had made quite the buzz when she first debuted, Shehnaaz has now begun experimenting with her looks. Take her Tuesday look as an example.

Shehnaaz and Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram, in which they were seen grooving to Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Boring Day’ track.

Earlier, Shehnaaz was spotted at the Mehboob Studio with Shilpa Shetty by her side. The Honsla Rakh star opted for an all-black look for the day. She wore a pair of black pants and a matching black top with a sheer jacket over it. Her hair was tied back into a sleek ponytail. She completed her look with a brown lip shade and a matching eye shadow.

On the other hand, Shilpa wore a bright orange outfit. She was seen wearing an orange tube top with a pair of matching palazzo and an orange cape over it. Shilpa had her hair left loose while wearing a layer of chains around her neck. She completed her look with matching orange heels. The actresses posed together for the paparazzi at the shoot venue. Also spotted at the venue was Tahira Kashyap. The filmmaker was seen wearing a black tracksuit outside the vanity van at the venue.

Shehnaaz and Shilpa have been busy with their respective projects lately. Shehnaaz was seen in the finale of Bigg Boss 15. The actress presented a performance and remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she had met and fallen in love with during the 13th season of Bigg Boss. She also presented a performance for Hunarbaaz.

On the other hand, Shilpa is currently seen in the ongoing season of India’s Got Talent. The actress is one of the judges on the show. IGT also features Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir as judges.

