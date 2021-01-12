Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up on Her Marriage Plans; Sidharth Shukla, Are You Listening?

Punjabi star Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, says that she is not going to tie the knot anytime soon, adding if she was not successful, things would have been very different and she would have already been married with kids.

During an Instagram live, when a fan asked Shehnaaz about her marriage plans, she said, “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married by now. I would have kids also by now).”

“But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (But right now, it is time for me to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it),” she added.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been doing music videos with her BB13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Many of their fans lovingly call them by the name ‘Sidnaaz’ because of their chemistry on Bigg Boss 13. Most recently, the two were seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video Shona Shona.

Interestingly, immediately after her Bigg Boss 13 stint got over, Shehnaaz participated in a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was supposed to find her life partner on the show but failed to form a connection with any of her suitors. She claimed that she was in love with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth has, however, maintained that they are just good friends.

During the live session, Shehnaaz also read out a comment that said wrinkles were showing on her face. To which, Shehnaaz explained that her make-up was a little uneven, which appeared like wrinkles.

“Wrinkles nahi hai yeh, mera make-up na thoda upar chala gaya has has ke. Thoda touch-up karungi toh phir theek ho jayega (These are not wrinkles, my make-up has become a little uneven because I laughed so much. A touch-up will fix it),” she said, jokingly adding, “Pata hi nahi hai tum logon ko kuch (You people know nothing).”