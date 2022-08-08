Shehnaaz Gill Out of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan? Here's What We Know

The reports of Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan have been making headlines for a long time now. Although the Punjabi heartthrob never issued an official statement regarding the same, it was being said that Shehnaaz also started shooting for the movie. However, recent reports claim that Shehnaaz is now out of the movie.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. While the reasons behind the same are not known as of now, the entertainment portal further claims that Shehnaaz has also unfollowed the Tiger 3 actor on social media.

This is not the first time that the reports of Shehnaaz Gill opting out of Salman Khan’s movie have surfaced. Similar reports made headlines in May this year when a source close to Shehnaaz told BollywoodLife that the actress was apprehensive about how people would react to her role and performance. “Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film, is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will even be made,” the source claimed. However, it was later reported that Shehnaaz is very much a part of the film.

Earlier, Ayush Sharma also left the project due to alleged creative differences with the production house.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It was recently reported that Shehnaaz Gill has signed another Bollywood film. E-Times reported that the Bigg Boss 13 fame signed her a movie with Rhea Kapoor which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The entertainment portal also claimed that besides Shehnaaz, the film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar in key roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here