Shehnaaz Gill Pens Note For Fans As Her Song 'Kurta Pajama' Trends

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her fans after her new music video Kurta Pajama trended on YouTube. Shehnaaz's popularity has skyrocketed since she appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and has appeared in many projects after the reality show stint.

The Punjabi actress who has a loyal set of fans expressed her gratitude by saying that they were the reason she was respected in the entertainment industry. "Thank you so much my fans that you also make me trend on social media, and promote me consistently. It is because of you all that I am respected. Today, also you people made Kurta Pajama a trend, and that love is incomparable. I am what I am today, all because of you all," she commented on her post on Instagram.

She also took to Instagram stories to thank her fans via an audio message. She said that she jas been reading the comment section of Youtube and other social media platforms and is overwhelmed by the love she is receiving. She also shared the screenshot of the song trending at number one on Youtube and thanked fans again.

Kurta Pajama also stars Tony Kakkar who has sung the song. She has previously appeared in musoc videos like Bhula Dunga with Bigg Boss winner and friend Sidharth Shukla and Keh Gayi sorry with Jassi Gill.