Shehnaaz Gill: People Used to Laugh Over My Accent, But Today, They Make Videos on My One-Liners

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Season 13, has said that she was desperately longing to earn the kind of attention and love she is getting right now.

Shehnaaz further said that even though her one-liners have inspired several memes and funny videos, she doesn’t let all of this go to her head because she knows nothing is permanent.

Talking about the fame she is enjoying at present, Shehnaaz told ETimes, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi… ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein (this is something I desperately wanted, that I do something that people love me)."

She continued, “Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai… haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath (People used to say that I don’t know how to speak and laughed over my accent. Now that has become my strength, isn’t it? I think one shouldn’t make fun of anyone. Today, people make videos on my one-liners, but it doesn’t go to my head, becasue I know I am here right now but anything can happen at any moment).”

Shehnaaz was recently in the national capital to launch Brahma Kumaris’ Empowerment of Girl Child campaign. At the event, she spoke up about her struggles and asserted that she is still the best like she always was.

“Nothing has come to me easily or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so, because I want to earn more of this love,” she said.

When asked if she has changed after Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that came along, the Punjabi singer and actor revealed, “I think I am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of how I can understand things better. Main pehle bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon.”

