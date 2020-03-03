Shehnaaz Gill Posts Selfie in Sidharth Shukla’s T-shirt, Netizens Flood the Comment Section

Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for one reason or other. Shehnaaz, who is currently busy finding her life partner on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has created stir by posting a selfie on social media.

Shehnaaz, who hit the headlines for her close bond with Bigg Boss 13 contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla, shared a pic on Instagram, in which she is reportedly wearing Sidharth’s T-shirt.

Shehnaz has shared the snap with a couple of red heart emojis. According to a report in Spotboye, the T-shirt that Shehnaaz wore in the pic was sported by Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth had reportedly gifted the T-shirt to Shehnaaz as a friendship gesture.

As soon as, she posted the pic, fans flooded it with likes and comments. One user wrote, “Sidnaaz forever”. While the other pointed out that the T-shirt looked familiar. Another asked if this was Sid’s T-shirt.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth were the two most popular contestants on the show. Rumours of their relationships have often surfaced on social media. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had made a special appearance on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and even delivered a dance performance with Shehnaaz.

The makers had uploaded a short clip of their dance performance on the social media platform.