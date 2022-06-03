Shehnaaz Gill Raises Temperature by Posing in Water, Fan Asks ‘Enna Sona Kyu Rab Ne Banaya’; See Post

Trust Shehnaaz Gill to make your day better. The Punjabi actress and singer, who was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh, has again taken the social media by storm by dropping some pics where she is taking a dip in the pool. And if that’s not enough, some of the pictures focus on her heavily kohled eyes, which are sure to make you skip a heartbeat.

In the first picture, Shehnaaz is making us sweat as she poses in the water. She seems to be wearing a white swimwear. She looks sultry, and sensuous as she pins her gaze at the camera. The next two pictures focuses on her face, but it is her eyes and their depth that would definitely make you go weak in the knees. Captioning the post, she wrote, “summer vibes ☀️” Check out the post here:

Fans went gaga with her pictures. Most fans dropped a fire emoji, or a heart emoji while some commented with heart-eye emoji. One fan asked, “Enna Sona Kyu Rab Ne Banaya.” Another fan wrote, “Summer mein aur garmi badh gai.” Another commented, “godddd i wasnt ready for this….nobody was.”

Shehnaaz Gill had taken to her Instagram a few days back to post a picture in a white salwat suit. The actress looked beautiful, and she captioned the image as ‘feeling serene’.

Shehnaaz Gill is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next, which is an action comedy. There had been several reports doing the rounds, some even claiming that Shehnaaz is backing out of the project. However, it is recently being said that the actress us very much a part of the project and has even started shooting for it. She will now be reportedly romancing Jassie Gill, after Aayush Sharma walked out of the film.

