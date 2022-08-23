Shehnaaz Gill Ran Away From Home And Blocked Her Family To Fulfill Her Dreams: 'Wanted To Prove Myself'

Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has become everyone’s favourite. The actress has come a long way in the showbiz industry. However, do you know that Shehnaaz Gill also ran away from her home at the age of 22 to fulfill her dreams? In a recent interview, the Punjabi heartthrob revealed the same and mentioned that she had also blocked her family members but at last, her hard work paid off. Shehnaaz also shared that her family is proud of her now.

“My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realise them. I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

“I was making around Rs 15000, living in a PG, I would go for shoots regularly. They’d keep calling me, but I’d put the phone numbers of my family on a blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother. I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they’re all proud of me,” the actress added.

In the same interview, Shehnaaz also talked about how she dealt with grief after her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s passed away last year. “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” she said.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her film with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year. Recently, the reports of Shehnaaz quitting Salman’s movie also made headlines but the actress later rubbished all such reports. “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can’t wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film,” her statement read.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here