Shehnaaz Gill Ready to Resume Shoot After Sidharth Shukla's Death?

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s demise on September 2 left the industry in complete shock. Those near and dear to him are still coping with the massive loss of his untimely passing. Earlier, it was reported that actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was a close friend of Sidharth’s, was healing one day at a time. Now, it is learnt that she might resume work as soon as later this month.

Shehnaaz is going to make her feature film debut with Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The movie completed most of the filming in Canada during the pandemic. However, the makers were supposed to shoot a promotional song around September 15. The schedule had to be changed because of Shehnaaz. But now ETimes has reported that Shehnaaz and team Honsla Rakh will soon be going on the floor with the shoot. Shehnaaz may begin work in the coming days.

Producer Diljit Thind of Honsla Rakh said, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

After Sidharth’s demise, images and videos of Shehnaaz grief-stricken had left netizens heartbroken. Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared on Dance Dewwane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT as ‘SidNaaz’ a week before Sidharth’s death.

