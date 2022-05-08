Shehnaaz Gill Receives Framed Photos With Sidharth Shukla, Rita Ma, Her Mother; Thanks Fan for the Gift

Shehnaaz gill has been hailed as one of the strongest girls. The Punjabi singer and actress suffered an irreplaceable loss when her closest friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly. He was just 40 years old, and at the peak of his career. The actress has grown with the grief, and has emerged much stronger than ever. And today, on Mother’s Day, the actress received a very special goft from a fan which will make all SidNaaz fans emotional and happy at the same time.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the gift that she received from a fan. It is a set of framed photos. The photos include her picture with Sidharth Shukla and Sidharth’s picture with his mother, Rita Ma. There is also a picture of Shehnaaz with her mother. There is also a recent picture with BK Shibani from Brahma Kumari. One of the pictures has a note that has the words ‘Sidnaaz Saath Hai Or Hamesha Khush Hai’. Shehnaaz thanked the fan for the gift. Check it out here:

This is really touching, isn’t it? Today was also Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla’s first mother’s day without her son. The day must have been emotional for her, and Sidharth’s fans decided to make it special for her with their wishes.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had been one of the most loved couples of Bigg Boss 13. People just loved to see the two together, and rooted for them. It was heart- breaking when the Balika Vadhu actor suddenly passed away on September 2nd after suffering from a heart attack. Shehnaaz was most heart broken, but it was during this time that Rita Shukla helped the actress deal with the loss.

Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has reportedly been roped in opposite Aayush Sharma.

