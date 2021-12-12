Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla on This Birth Anniversary With This Edited Picture, Take a Look

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden and untimely demise has been a shock on the entire film fraternity and his fans alike, but his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time dealing with it. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and ever since she has been entirely smitten by him. The Punjabi actress was very vocal about her feelings for the Balika Vadhu actor, and he too expressed that he deeply cares about her. Fans even coined the term SidNaaz, to address them both

Now, on his birth anniversary, Shehnaaz has shared a picture of Sid on social media that will melt your heart. She edited the photo to add angel-like wings on Sidharth and added a beam of light falling on it. In the photo, he showcases his evergreen, infectious smile. She did not caption the photo.

Take a look at it:

Fans took to the comment section to leave supportive comments for the actress. One wrote, “He’s with you baccha!

Wishing your Sidharth a very Happy Birthday! Your Angel! I love you both forever ♥️", while another called him king of million hearts.

The rumoured couple’s last on-screen appearances were in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

Bollywood actor and the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2, following a cardiac arrest. He was 40 at the time of his demise. Shukla started his career in showbiz with modelling and was the runner-up of Gladrags Manhunt 2004. He went on to represent India at the Best Model Of The World contest held in Turkey in 2005 and became the first Indian to win the title.

Shukla made his debut in acting with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. His debut performance opened the gates to his later television projects like Balika Vadhu, Aahat, Love U Zindagi and CID. He also played a role in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.