Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla While Talking to Spiritual Guru, Says She Had Lost Her Desire to Live

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, in her recent YouTube video, remembered her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla, and stated how he made her a strong individual. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen interacting with spiritual teacher BK Shivani. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared that she always wanted to meet Shivani and had expressed the same desire to Sidharth. Shehnaaz stated that she always had the intention and that probably reached Shivani in some way, hence they connected.

Referring to Sidharth as ‘soul’, the Punjabi singer said that he gave her so much knowledge and taught her to analyse people. “I was very trusting, and innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot in life,” he said.

Hear Out the Interaction:

"God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me," she continued. Shehnaaz said that her path had to go toward God, which is why the soul (Sidharth) came into her life. She shared how he made her meet new people and turned her into a strong individual. “I am so strong now,” she added.

During the interaction, Shehnaaz addressed herself as Shivani’s student and also shared her learnings so far. The actor was heard stating that while a phone can be sent to a repair shop, an individual’s heart/mind cannot. She said that it is the responsibility of the individual to make sure that he is fine from within, instead of depending on others for their happiness.

Sidharth, who rose to fame with hit TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2, last year. Sidharth was also the winner of the 13th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met inside the Bigg Boss house and ever since their chemistry has been adored by the audience. The duo went on to do a couple of music videos too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.