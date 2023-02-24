Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the country, and how. The actress-singer has earned a massive fan following, thanks to her participation in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which made her an overnight sensation. In a recent episode of her talk show Desi Vibes, Shehnaaz Gill, who has bought a brand new house, opened up about some house rules one has to be careful about. The actress was talking to Bhuvan Bam.

The fun banter started when Shehnaaz Gill said, “Pehle nahana padta hai mere bed pe sone ke liye. Washroom nahi jana.” Responding to this, Bhuvan Bam replied, “Aap kaha jaate ho? Hum kyu na jaaye fir? Ye kya zulum hai yaar? Aap kisiko invite karte ho toh bol diya karo, karke aana!” Shehnaaz Gill then clarified, “Mereko pata hai mujhe saaf karna ata hai, sab kuch mai karke aati hu.”

In the same conversation, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she does not believe in marriage as of now and her focus is to work hard and gain financial independence. “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg others for money in future. Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe," Shehnaaz said as quoted by E-Times.

“Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun," the actress added.

Interestingly, this comes weeks after Shehnaaz also clarified in her show that she is not dating anyone. “I am not in a relationship,” she had informed Rakul Preet Singh after the latter questioned her about her finger ring.

Last year, reports of Shehnaaz dating Raghav Juyal also made headlines. However, the actress angrily reacted to the rumours and lashed out at those spreading false news. “Why does the media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times, I will get hyper now," she had said, as quoted by India Today.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year. Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. She will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for Thank You For Coming. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

