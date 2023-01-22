Shehnaaz Gill Says 'I Am Not In a Relationship' As She Flaunts Her Diamond Ring

Shehnaaz Gill talked about her relationship status in the recent episode of her cat show. As reported by E-Times, the actress was seen flaunting her diamond ring when the guest Rakul Preet Singh noticed it and called it ‘beautiful’. Rakul further pointed out that the ring was in the wrong finger, indicating that it was not worn in the left ring finger.

“But it’s on the wrong finger. Nobody got you a ring for this finger?” Rakul asked. Shehnaaz also instantly replied to this clarifying that she is not dating anybody. “I am not in a relationship,” she said.

However, the adorable banter between the two actresses continued when Rakul explained, “It’s not for a relationship but the next step in a relationship.” To this, Shehnaaz added, “Oh you get it before a relationship? Then I will keep four boyfriends.” Rakul further explained, “No, not like that but it’s to seal a relationship. But I hope someone gives it.”

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her relationship status. Earlier in 2022, the reports of the Punjabi heartthrob dating Raghav Juyal also made headlines. However, Shehnaaz angrily reacted to the rumours and lashed out at those spreading false news.

“Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaoongi. (Why does media lie everytime? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times, I will get hyper now)," she said as quoted by India Today.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the music video ‘Moon Rise’ along with Guru Randhawa. Prior to this, she featured in another music video titled Ghani Sayaani which marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square. She is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year.

