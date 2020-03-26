Shehnaaz Gill Says She Can Be Just Friends with Sidharth Shukla Even If She Has Feelings for Him

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about the camaraderie she shares with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. She also mentioned that Asim Riaz was not deserving to be on the spot for the first runner-up.

Ever since the two participated in the reality show, the ambiguity of their bond has made headlines. While Shehnaaz had one-sided feelings, Sidharth always maintained it was nothing more than friendship.

"Attraction hai, pyaar bhi hai lekin agar udhar se aisa nahin mila, toh I don't want to lose such a good friend like Sidharth. We can remain as friends forever, it is not necessary to get into a relationship," Shehnaaz said in an interview with Spotboye.

The Punjabi actress said she does not mind being friend-zoned. "Yes, I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he's protective about me. As he's protective, I am not waiting to hear 'I love you' from him. He's a very good friend of mine and I don't want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye?" she added.

Recently, Shehnaaz walked out of her last show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, without choosing a partner, since she did not feel attracted to any contestant. Her soft corner for Sidharth was another big reason.

Further, Shehnaaz felt Asim was undeserving as the first runner up, and that she should have been in his place. "Haan, mujhe second aane ki umeed thi. Asim Riaz ka Sidharth ke saath khada hona, achcha nahin laga. Unka koi mel nahin tha. Agar main uski jagah khadi hoti, toh achcha lagta. Haath shayyad Sidharth ka hi uthta (in bagging the trophy) lekin maza aata."

But what she was sure about was Sidharth bagging the winner trophy. "I knew Sidharth will win. Sidharth ka house mein chahe hatred ho ya love, uski har cheez dikhti thi. Hum log agar peche bhi baat karte the, toh usiki baat karte the."

Shehnaaz mentioned that unlike Paras Chabbra, she was not greedy for the Rs 10 lakh cash prize that was offered as had faith in audience votes. "I wanted to play till the end and see how much the public has voted for me and even show to the public that fine, this is my score which you have given. If I'd cut my game short, I think the public would have got annoyed with me," quoted Shehnaaz.

Talking about the overwhelming response to her music video with Sidharth Shukla, she said, "People have loved SidNaaz. So yeah, I expected it do well. But I didn't think that it will run away to so many clicks in such short time. All said and done, the overwhelming response gives motivation."

The two have starred together in Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga.

