Shehnaaz Gill Says Sidharth Shukla is 'TRP King': I'm Watching Bigg Boss 14 Only Because of Him

Bigg Boss 14 has former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan, throwing curveballs at the freshers. However, before the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Bigg Boss 13 second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill turned top trend on Twitter, with her fans expressing their desire to see her on the show.

Now, Shehnaaz has opened up about her views on the latest season of the Bigg Boss in an interview with Times of India. Shehnaaz says, "I am following the season, and I feel that everyone’s true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, ‘Bigg Boss’ will bring out the real you. However, until now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house.

Shehnaaz says that freshers don't seem to have their own point of view and are "too reliant" on the seniors. "Bigg Boss must have got these seniors for a reason. Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king. Having said that, it’s a double-edged sword. The freshers have not been able to make a place for themselves. If I were a part of this season as a fresher, I wouldn’t follow any senior blindly."

She adds, “Kuch dikh hi nahi raha. I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. I won’t watch it after he exits."