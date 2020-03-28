Shehnaaz Gill Says Signing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Was A 'Big Mistake'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill failed to connect to either her audience, or her suitors during her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In a recent interview, she has called signing the show a 'big mistake'.

Shehnaaz was known to be one of the most entertaining contestant on Bigg Boss 13, and was liked for her cute banters with Salman Khan or for being her usual self inside the house.

Talking to Etimes in an interview, she said, "Yes, I feel doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a big mistake. I took a wrong decision and shouldn't have done the show, but when I was signing the contract I did not think much and there were so many things happening in my life at that time. Also, I was very new to these concepts so I did not get into too many details. Later, I realised I was not happy in the show and couldn't connect with any of the boys."

The show also featured Shehnaaz's co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Paras Chabbra, who chose Aanchal Khurrana as her partner in the finale. However, Shehnaaz did not choose any contestant from the show. While lack of interest in the contestants was quoted as one reason, her one sided feelings for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was an open secret on the show. The #Sidnaaz was often discussed on the show's premises.

When Mujhse Shaadi Karoge went off-air, various reports claimed that even Shehnaz's family was unhappy with her decision of signing the show. Agreeing on the same, Shehnaaz said, "Yes, everyone was unhappy when I signed the contract and agreed to do the show. In fact, even I was upset with myself that I said yes to the show and I soon realised it was a big mistake."

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz had confessed being attracted to Sidharth, but was okay just being a friend too. She told Spotboye in an interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend."

Her recent appearance in Darshan Raval's music video with Sidharth, titled Bhula Dunga, has once again attracted attention from fans.

