Shehnaaz Gill Says Bigg Boss 13 Was Her Dream, Regrets Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Shehnaaz Gill's stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 made her a household name and earned her a huge fanbase. However, her follow up show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge failed to make as huge a mark as was expected.

Fans were disappointed for not seeing the quirky and chirpy Shehnaaz, aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif and claimed she wasn't her usual self throughout the course of the show. The result: the show failed to garner TRP and later had a rushed finale due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

In an interview, Shehnaaz confessed to having not put her heart into the show, as much as she did in Bigg Boss 13. “It (BB 13) was my dream to participate in the show and I am grateful for the experience. The show taught me how double-faced people can be. On your face, they will say things like, ‘Haye tu kitni pyaari hai, haye mera bachcha’, par peeth peeche bura bolte hain. I can’t do that. A lot of people called me fake, but I always said what came to my mind. But yes, main kisi ko run down nahi kar sakti. I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in ‘Bigg Boss’. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai. While ‘Bigg Boss’ was my dream, my heart wasn’t in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show.”

Shehnaaz participated in the show with her BB co-contestant Paras Chabbra. The concept of the show was to find themselves a suitor for marriage. While Paras ended up choosing Aanchal Khurrana (a wild card entrant), Shehnaaz said she wasn't impressed with anyone inside the house.

Her closeness with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was also cited as one of the reasons for her inconclusiveness, which also made the contestants feel cheated.

Follow @News18Movies for more