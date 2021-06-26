Shehnaaz Gill Sends Internet Into Meltdown as She Stuns in a Sultry Blue Outfit

Shehnaaz Gill is a loved star among the audiences and enjoys huge popularity. Hailing from the Punjabi industry, the actress became a mass favourite during her stint in season 13 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Ever since her appearance in the show, her popularity never plunged. In fact, it soared much higher. In return, Shehnaaz too never disappoints her fans and keeps treating them with enthralling photos and regular interactions on social media. Recently, the model set million hearts racing with her latest photoshoot.

Unlike her bubbly and chirpy personality, the actress looked sexy in the recent photoshoot. Oozing oomph in the photographs, Shehnaaz left her fans completely floored. Dressed in a sultry blue printed outfit, the actress flaunted her curvaceous frame emoting several emotions through her twinkling eyes. Front hair tied in pigtails, the actress chose straight open locks to complement her enthralling look. The actress gave a trail of poses peeking straight into the lens.

The drop-dead gorgeous look of Shehnaaz made way through the hearts of her fans as they were left completely bewitched. After witnessing the captivating photographs, netizens couldn’t resist but showered her with immense love. This is the reason, the post shared a few hours before managed to receive over 38000 comments and more than 7 lakh likes and still counting. Taking to the comment section many netizens expressed their admiration for the actress. “Love the outfit and makeup look gorgeous as always,” wrote one user. The second dropped, “God breathtakingly beautiful.” The third one said, Can’t help but fall for you.” whereas several others commended her overall look and heaped praises.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was busy shooting for her debut Punjabi flick Honsla Rakh with superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actors who were shooting in Canada for Amarjit Singh Saron’s comedy film have recently wrapped the shoot. The film is in post-production and is slated to release in October this year.

