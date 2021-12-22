Shehnaaz Gill Sends Internet into Meltdown With ROFL Netflix Video Alongside Lucifer Star | Watch

It’s the era of mashups so why should Netflix not come up with something of their own! Just a day after Netflix wooed its viewers by releasing posters that featured a crossover of actors and series, it has now released a full video showcasing the same. An intriguing Playback 2021 video was dropped by the streaming platform on YouTube with an amalgamation of popular shows and hilarious celebrity cameos.

Nawazuddin Siddique appears in a scene from the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds starrer Red Notice, and also as a participant in one of the games in the Korean series Squid Game. He is seen sporting hilarious dialogues in his typical style of humor. Shehnaaz Gill appears exchanging a few words with Tom Ellis in a scene from the much-loved show Lucifer and in another scene from The White Tiger alongside Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

A scene from the show Sex Education features Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking blessing the characters of Otis and Maeve. Sonu Sood is seen sporting some hilarious dialogues in the midst of pivotal scenes from Stranger Things and the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi. Apart from all of them, Tanmay Bhatt appears in the video as well. He appears in the bank robbery scene in Money Heist to vlog the robbery and is also seen offering advice on financial investments to Dhanush from Jagame Thandhiram. According to Netflix India, the video was a commemoration of the roller-coaster of a year that was 2021.

The video mashup was positively received by internet users who applauded the streaming platform for putting in efforts into the video.

One comment read, “What an editing boss. Hats off to the editor. And most importantly lots of luv Shehnaaz.”

Another comment read, “I must say the editing and VFX were epic!!!! The editors need a raise!!! Loved it,” along with fire and heart emoticons.

Shehnaaz was the most applauded part of the video with many saying it was a treat to see her alongside Tom Ellis.

