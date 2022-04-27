Shehnaaz Gill Set To Replace Karan Kundrra As Lock Upp Jailor? Here's The Truth

Kangana Ranaut’s OTT reality show Lock Upp is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens. They are loving Kangana’s cool and strict avatar during judgement days, as well as, the entertaining contestants. Another person who is making the show even more exciting is Karan Kundrra. Karan is currently seen on the show as a jailor. But now, reports are doing the rounds that Karan might say goodbye to the show due to his prior commitments. Interestingly, he is going to be replaced by Shehnaaz Gill.

Lock Upp is receiving an amazing response from the audience and every week, its ratings are increasing tremendously. According to a Bollywood Life report, Karan has a lot to do with the great performance of the show. A source told the news portal that the show is doing well every day but on days when Karan appears on Lock Upp, the show receives an overwhelming response. Reportedly, Karan has turned host for dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, which is reportedly the reason behind him leaving the show as a jailor. The makers have been looking for the right person to fill in the void for a long time and now, have found the apt face, Shehnaaz.

The singer-actress, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, was earlier approached for the show but due to her tight schedule, she did not agree to it. Now, if reports are to be believed, she was approached directly by Tanu Weds Manu actress, and asked to be the jailor on the show. Shehnaaz has agreed to it and might join the show soon as a jailor. However, the actress has not confirmed anything on the matter yet.

After the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, who was quite close to him, took a break from work. Now, the actress is slowly resuming work and taking up new projects. Earlier, she was seen on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show, Shape Of You, where she opened up about her relationship with Sidharth and how she handles trolls.

