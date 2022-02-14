Shehnaaz Gill Set to Reunite With This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Ever since Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut announced their show Lock Upp, reports of potential contestants have been doing the rounds. As per reports, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to appear on the show. Shehnaaz became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Dubbed as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz won many hearts during Salman Khan’s reality show and went on to become the Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 13. It seems like Shehnaaz could recreate her magic for the OTT space with Lock Upp.

As per the latest reports by Bollywood Life, to make the show spicier and controversial the makers are now planning to add a few politicians to the show. Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Tehseen Poonawalla is being considered for the show. Poonawalla is a political and election analyst who never minces his words and he’s quite active on social media too.

A source close to the development told the portal, “They want political analysts as we know that such personalities have the gift of the gab and can be fiery too. We can trust Ekta Kapoor to think out of the box."

Earlier, a source told BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz was approached for a spot in the show and she had signed the dotted lines. “Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp," the source claimed.

