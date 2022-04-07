Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Glimpse of Her 'Pind' And 'Khet' In Latest Video; Watch

Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram Reel is all about the simple joys of being in one’s homeland. The former Bigg Boss season 13 contestant shared a video on the social media platform on Wednesday where she offered a glimpse of her village life. The 28-year-old Punjabi actress proudly showed off her village’s wheat fields. Dressed in printed mauve and white kurta salwar and dupatta, the actress sat on top of a tractor and posed for the camera.

Shehnaaz’s latest Instagram Reel is set to the Punjabi song Chal Jindiye, sung by Amrinder Gill and composed by Dr Zeus. The caption of the video read, “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” Shehnaaz ran into the fields with her vibrant dupatta playing with the breeze in a cinematic manner. See the post here:

Fans of the actress are all praise for her latest social media post. One of the fans commented, “You’re outstandingly beautiful inside out. My Princess Shehnaaz Gill is a pure soul with a golden heart.” Another fan commended how the actress is proud of her Punjabi culture, as the comment read, “Gill ka punjabi jatti sardaarni roop. Shehnaaz Gill Jatti hai barood wargi. (Her true Punjabi form, Shehnaaz is like a fiery gun).” The video reminded some of the actress’ happier form, as their comments read, “Old Sana is back.”

Soon after the untimely demise of her close friend and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla last year, Shehnaaz took her time off social media. However, the actress is now making her steady return to showbiz. In a recent interaction with Shilpa Shetty on Shape of You, Shehnaaz spoke about her relationship with Sidharth and said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

After Sidharth Shukla's death, fans of Shehnaaz showed her immense support on social media.

