Shehnaaz Gill Shares Makeover Photos, Fans Go Crazy

Actress Shehnaaz Gill gained a lot of popularity from the reality show Bigg Boss. She has recently posted some glamorous pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures have been clicked by famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Fans are going crazy over Shehnaaz’s look. The actress is looking really beautiful and slim in the pictures. Her makeup too is complimenting her look and her outfit perfectly. She is wearing a bralette with a skirt in these pictures.

The actress has definitely surprised her fans with her looks this time. These photos are going viral on the internet. Shehnaaz has a following of 7.8 million on Instagram. These pictures were shared on her account around 20 hours ago and it has already received more than eight and a half lakh likes. She has captioned the post with a very beautiful thought. In the caption she said that if one looks in the right way, then they will see and realize that the entire world is a garden. She has also given credits of the photoshoot in the caption.

The expressions of the actress are on point as always. The post is receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans. They are pouring all the love for their favourite celebrity in the comment section of the post. The fans are calling Shehnaaz’s look in these pictures the best. Shehnaaz’s Instagram is an amazing place for all her fans since she keeps her followers updated about her work and life through it.

The actress was a part of the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Her friendship with actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of the entire season of the show. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house she has done some good music videos, out of which a few have been with Sidharth as well.

