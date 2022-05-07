Shehnaaz Gill Shares Message for Girls to Be Fearless at A Delhi Event, Fans Hail Her; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill left for Delhi yesterday for an event organized by Brahma Kumari. The Punjabi singer and actress became closely associated with the organization after the demise of her closest friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz has been appointed as the ambassador for the campaign on ’empowerment of the girl child’. She also gave a speech addressing the audience and it is going viral.

Shehnaaz made an appearance in a white salwar suit, and paired it with a colourful dupatta where blue was the dominant colour. She looked beautiful, as always. In the speech, Shehnaaz can be seen asking the audience not to consider girl child as someone who is less in capability. She also asks girls to not be frightened, and not depend on a ‘bhai’ if she has to go anywhere. She also appealed to everyone to not differentiate between boys and girls. See the video here:

All her fans lauded her for what she said, and the campaign with which she has been associated. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared pictures of Shehnaaz and fans poured their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “So Emotional , She is looking so beautiful, God bless her always.” Another commented, “beautiful inside out and brand ambassador of a beautiful and meaningful program.” Another person wrote, “Our Queen is here… She is looking so beautiful Her smile is so peacefulProud moment to see her like this.”

Shehnaaz Gill has been, time and again, lauded for her simplicity. The actress is also reportedly all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has been chosen opposite Aayush Sharma’s character in the film that will also star Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal. Raghav Juyal is also rumoured to be a part of the film’s star cast.

