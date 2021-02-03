Shehnaaz Gill Shares Photo with Badshah and Fans Can't Wait for Their Music Video
Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a candid picture of herself with rapper Badshah from Jammu and Kashmir as they shot for a music video.
Shehnaaz Gill seems to have an exciting surprise for her fans. The actress, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is all prepped up for a new project. The actress took to her social media handle to give a sneak-peek into her upcoming project with rapper-singer Badshah. In the picture, she can be seen leaning on Badshah somewhere in Kashmir. While the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful, the duo can be seen dressed up in warm clothes including jackets and gloves. The actress didn't reveal any detail, however, she just mentioned "coming soon" along with a red heart emoji in the caption.
Shehnaaz also shared a couple of short clips of the mesmerizing view of Kashmir valley in her Instagram story. In the video, she can be seen enjoying the snowfall from the window of her hotel room.
On the other hand, Badshah too shared the same picture on his Instagram handle but with a quirky caption. He put a line of his chartbuster song "Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai" in the caption.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will also be seen in another music video with Sidharth Shukla. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghosal and composed by Arko. This will be her third collaboration with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla after Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga. As per the reports the duo has already shot for the music video.
A few weeks ago the actress celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friends and family in Mumbai.