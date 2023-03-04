Kapil Sharma who’s currently awaiting the release of his film Zwigato recently made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show. On Saturday evening, the Punjabi heartthrob took to her Instagram handles and shared a bundle of pictures from the sets. In the clicks, Shehnaaz was seen posing with Kapil as they laugh out loud. In another photo, the two stars were seen shaking hands. One of the clicks also featured Shehnaaz whispering something into Kapil’s ear.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma! What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ♥️.”

Soon after the heartwarming pictures were shared, Kapil Sharma also acknowledged it and wrote, “Thank you for having me on your beautiful show shehnaaz 🙏 you r such a sweet girl, lots of love always ❤️.”

Guru Randhawa also commented, ‘Both my fav’ along with a red heart emoji. Several fans also took to the comment section and expressed excitement about the episode. “Woohoo two entertainer in one Frame 😍❤️ too much excitement," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Who is excited to see what happens when two of India’s favorite people come together in one show??"

Meanwhile, speaking of Kapil’s upcoming film Zwigato, it is helmed by Nandita Das and backed by Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment. The film is an emotional rollercoaster ride that follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider. Zwigato will be releasing in theaters on March 17, 2023.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Apart from Salman, she would be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari in the film. It is slated to release on Eid, this year.

