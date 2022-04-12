Shehnaaz Gill Showcases Her Goofy Side in Adorable Pics with Brother; Fans Call Them ‘Tom And Jerry’

Singer and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is very close to his family. The actress who shares a great rapport wither brother Shehbaz Badesha often promotes her brother’s work on social media. The brother-sister duo share a sweet bond. And in a recent display of affection for his popular sister, Shehbaaz treated fans to adorable pictures with Shehnaaz.

In the photographs, we see Shehnaaz in her Punjabi Kudi avatar as she donned a black dotted kurta and beige salwar. The actress is seen having a fun time with her brother Shehbaz. In the first snap, the diva can be seen annoying his brother while in the second pic they can be seen posing happily.

Taking to the captions, Shehbaz wrote, “Sisters are the best gift to brothers @shehnaazgill.”

Soon after the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the cute brother-sister duo.

While one fan wrote, “And sister like sana. You are more than blessed ❤️,”while another added, “Each and every picture of this post … Like literally depicts the tom and jerry but still the cutest relation siblings share ❤️❤️❤️.” Another termed them, “Cutiess.”

Recently, Shehnaaz visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared a picture from her trip on Instagram, as she enjoyed the serenity of the temple. Later, she expressed her gratitude to the Indigo Amritsar staff for their help in getting her ‘favourite food’ on flight. The note read, “A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again.”

Speaking on the professional front,Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the romantic comedy was released during Dusshera.

Speaking of her work, Shehnaaz has previously starred in several Punjabi movies as well. The film Honsla Rakh marked the return of Shehnaaz to the Punjabi film industry after a long break. Apart from this, her song Tu Yaheen Hai was admired immensely by her fans and followers.

