Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's Fight Gets Musical Twist, Rahul Vaidya to Re-enter BB14

Yashraj Mukhate, the composer of viral 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' rap is back with another engaging musical video. This time his subject is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The popular musician has converted some of the most snappy dialogues said by the Punjab born singer in the reality show. The video picked by him is the scene when Shehnaaz had an argument with her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, in a very distressed mode, conveys her feelings to other housemates and compares herself with a dog.

"Kya Karu mein maar jau. Mere ko feeling nai hai. Tumhari feeling tumhari. Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta,” says a heartbroken Shehnaaz.

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestants Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are reported to be re-entering the house in upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Rahul and Nikki had reached the mid-season finale, Aly left the house a few days before that.

After losing an eviction task, either one of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were asked to leave the house. Aly asked Jasmin to stay and he left the game. On the mid-season finale day, Nikki got evicted on getting fewer public votes and Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show. He said he was feeling home-sick and would like to be with his family and friends.

Aditya Narayan has bought a new luxury five-bedroom apartment and will soon move into it with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. The couple got married in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was attended only by family members and close friends.

The new apartment is just three buildings away from where Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, live. He and Shweta will shift there in a few months’ time. He has now revealed that the actual price of his new home, after some reports in the media claimed that he bought it for Rs 4 crore.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni rocked the royal look at his cousin actress-producer Niharika Konidela's wedding in Udaipur. Niharika Konidela's wedding celebrations are being attended by close friends and family members.

Niharika Konidela, who is tying the knot with Chaitanya J V, is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika is the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu). Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins, who all are present at her wedding.

Indian Air Force has objected to the portrayal of IAF's uniform in Netflix’s upcoming film 'AK vs AK', starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, by calling it "inappropriate." In the scene, actor Anil Kapoor who is playing himself in the film, can be seen wearing an untucked IAF uniform.

IAF, in a tweet via its official handle, said that Anil Kapoor is donning the uniform "inaccurately" in the scene and that the language used in the clip is "inappropriate". They have asked the makers to withdraw the related scenes in the film.

