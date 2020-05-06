Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Romantic Clip from Bhula Dunga Shoot Makes #Sidnaaz Fans Go Gaga

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently came together for a romantic song called Bhula Dunga. While #SidNaaz fans are super delighted to see the two of them reunite after Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has now given a special sneak peek into the shooting of the song.

The Punjabi singer-actress shared a romantic clip from the behind-the-scenes footage of the song. The video shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz leaning against a bathtub, surrounded by dozens of lit candles. He puts his arm around her, as they take a sip from the glasses of wine in their hands. He then lovingly kisses her shoulder, while she gives him a peck on the cheek.

Check it out:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. However, while the Balika Vadhu actor has called her a "friend" after the show ended, she professed her love for him on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Bhula Dunga instantly went viral online after it was released in March and has more than 58 million views on YouTube to date. The track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Check out the video of Bhula Dunga here:

Shehnaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She was the second runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, while Sidharth won the show.

