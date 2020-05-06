MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Romantic Clip from Bhula Dunga Shoot Makes #Sidnaaz Fans Go Gaga

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Romantic Clip from Bhula Dunga Shoot Makes #Sidnaaz Fans Go Gaga

Much to the delight of #SidNaaz fans, Shehnaaz Gill has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her shooting with Sidharth Shukla for the song Bhula Dunga.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
Share this:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently came together for a romantic song called Bhula Dunga. While #SidNaaz fans are super delighted to see the two of them reunite after Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has now given a special sneak peek into the shooting of the song.

The Punjabi singer-actress shared a romantic clip from the behind-the-scenes footage of the song. The video shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz leaning against a bathtub, surrounded by dozens of lit candles. He puts his arm around her, as they take a sip from the glasses of wine in their hands. He then lovingly kisses her shoulder, while she gives him a peck on the cheek.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

#BTS #BhulaDunga❤️

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. However, while the Balika Vadhu actor has called her a "friend" after the show ended, she professed her love for him on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Bhula Dunga instantly went viral online after it was released in March and has more than 58 million views on YouTube to date. The track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Check out the video of Bhula Dunga here:

Shehnaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She was the second runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, while Sidharth won the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres