Shehnaaz Gill Signs First Show After Bigg Boss 13, To Star In Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Report

Ever since Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut announced their show Lock Upp, reports of likely contestants are doing the rounds. While reports have claimed that Shweta Tiwari, Poonam Pandey, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Anushka Sen are likely participating in the show, a new report has claimed that Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to appear in the show.

Shehnaaz became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Dubbed as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz won many hearts during the reality show and went on to become the Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 13. It seems like Shehnaaz could recreate her magic for the OTT space with Lock Upp.

A source told BollywoodLife that the actress has been approached for a spot in the show and Shehnaaz has signed the dotted lines. “Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp," the source claimed.

Shehnaaz is yet to address the claims. Although Shehnaaz hasn’t announced her next project yet, she has made a few public appearances since Sidharth Shukla’s Death. The actor passed away in September 2021. His sudden demise had shocked everyone, especially Sidharth Shukla’s family and Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz had even taken a step away from the limelight. However, she returned for the promotions and release of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

She was also seen making her way to the Bigg Boss 15 finale last month where she dedicated a performance to Sidharth Shukla. She was also seen in a couple of music videos as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.