Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Taaron Ke Seher’, Fan Says She Sung It Better Than Neha Kakkar; Watch Video

It was just a few days back that Shehnaaz Gill had shared her rendition of the song, Kaise Huya from the film Kabir Singh, and fans went crazy after her beautiful voice. Many demanded that she should sing more often as her voice had a soothing quality to it. And lo and behold, the actress has fulfilled all of fans wishes by sharing a glimpse of her singing yet another song.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram to share a video of her singing Taaron Ke Sheher. The song, which has been written by Jaani, was originally sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautyal, had been a huge hit. Shehnaaz Gill sung a portion from the song and captioned it with stars.

As soon as Shehnaaz dropped the video, fans and others from the industry dropped their heartwarming comments. Dabboo Ratnani called it ‘beautiful’. Ken Ferns wrote, “Haiiii marjawa 😍 sana !! VOICE !!” A fan wrote, “When we are truly inspired by what we are doing, we forget about fatigue, sleep and hunger. Miracles happen. People appear. Whatever we were searching for shows up. Our bondage breaks. We feel alive. Discover your passion. Do the things that keep you inspired.” Another fan wrote, “Your voice makes me forget my worries calm my mind and make me feel relaxed.” Another fan commented, “You are a magician u can spread magic with your voice. UR voice is as beautiful as UR soul…” Another fan felt that it was better than the original and wrote, “Neha Kakkar se to bahut hi zyada achaa gayaa.”

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next. It was just yesterday that Salman Khan revealed the new title, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here