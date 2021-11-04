Shehnaaz Gill Slams Breakup Rumours Months After Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'It Will Never Happen'

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has been going through a tough phase in her personal life after the tragic loss of her rumoured boyfriend and best friend Sidharth Shukla in September this year. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor.

Shehnaaz, who went off social media for over a month following Sidharth’s untimely death, recently made a comeback into public life for the promotion of her film ‘Honsla Rakh’. During a promotional spree of her movie, Shehnaaz gave an interview to Zoom TV in which she spoke about the weirdest rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. “They said I had a breakup. That will never happen," Shehnaaz said.

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth were rumoured to be dating from their ‘Bigg Boss’ days, the duo never confirmed their relationship. Moreover, they neither accepted nor ever denied dating each other.

Most recently, Shehnaaz Gill released “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a tribute to Sidharth. The song is not only a perfect tribute for Sidharth Shukla but a special parting gift for all SidNaaz fans. The video has managed to beautifully capture their friendship and how they grew inseparable in the Bigg Boss house.

During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill had called herself the heroine of Bigg Boss 13, while hinting that Sidharth Shukla was the hero.

