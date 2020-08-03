Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla on Live Video, Ankita Lokhande Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the most-loved pairs of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got together to do an Instagram live session with their fans, SidNaaz. During the session, they addressed many things including the huge fanbase of 'SidNaaz' and also the war of words that often occur between their respective fan clubs on social media.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz told their followers watching live that if they both are together what they are fighting and worrying about. Moreover, he also said the selective people who are spreading hatred should be ignored totally. In the meantime, Shehnaaz slaps Sidharth and tells that the same should be done with the trolls.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla During Live Session, Video Goes Viral

While blind items have been criticised time and again, they’ve returned to the spotlight with the recent death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has said that Sushant would be ‘very badly’ affected by what people thought about him. Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for six years until 2016.

In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said, “The Sushant I knew and remember, when he was with me, he used to chat with his fans on Twitter for one hour every day. I used to ask him, ‘Why do you do that? He only had one reply. He would say ‘It makes a difference because I only have my fans who can help me climb the ladder of success. I don’t have anyone else (to seek help from). If anyone makes my films successful, it would be my fans. So it does matter what they think of me because I am an outsider and if I falter at any step, I have no one to lend a helping hand. So I want to know what people think of me.’ That’s fair enough.”

Read:I'm 100% Sure He Must Have Been Affected By Blind Items: Ankita Lokhande On Sushant Singh Rajput

After actors Nikhil Siddharth and Nithiin, another personality from the Telugu film industry has tied the knot during the lockdown. Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy got hitched to fiancee Pravallika on August 2 in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit ceremony with only family members in attendance.

Photos from the mehendi event and wedding are doing the rounds on social media. While the 29-year-old director opted for a traditional dhoti and kurta for his big day, the bride looked beautiful in a pink zari saree. Pravallika is a dentist by profession.

Read: Saaho Director Sujeeth Reddy Gets Married to Fiancee in Intimate Wedding During Lockdown

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, said Mumbai police on Monday.

Sushant searched for words like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder" on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In his last few hours, he is also reported to have done searches on his own name.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Searched for 'Painless Death' on Internet, Googled His Name Hrs Before Death: Top Cop

Members of the Kapoor family today came together to celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share the pictures from their lunch.

The get-together was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen in the pics with beau Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Also joining the lunch were Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. Agastya Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain among others were also present on the ocassion.

Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria Join Ranbir and Kareena for Kapoor Family Lunch