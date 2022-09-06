Shehnaaz Gill Seen Touching Sidharth Shukla's Tattoo During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit; Fans in Tears

Shehnaaz Gill on Monday visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress-singer was accompanied by her brother, Shehbaaz. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a mustard salwar suit which she teamed with a pair of hoops and a stylish nose pin.

However, what grabbed fans attention was when Shehnaaz was spotted touching Sidharth Shukla’s tattoo inscribed on her brother’s left hand. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who fans lovingly call SidNaaz, became rage on the Indian television and social media, thanks to their cute chemistry on Bigg Boss 13. This moment left SidNaaz fans emotional. “Our SidNaaz at Lalbaugh,” one fan wrote. “Sid is always with her,” another fan commented.

Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke out about how she dealt with grief after Sidharth Shukla’s death last year. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble.

Shehnaaz has often been subjected to trolling for moving on in her life and “having fun” months after Sidharth’s death. She received immense flak for videos in which she was seen laughing and dancing at an engagement party that took place a few months later after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Before resuming her work, she paid a tribute to Sidharth by releasing a music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ to honour the late actor.

