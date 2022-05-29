Shehnaaz Gill Starts Shooting for Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making the headlines almost every day. The latest report around the same is that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for the film which also stars Pooja Hegde. According to a source quoted by ETimes, the actress has begun with the first schedule in Mumbai and after that, the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad. Following that, they will be shooting in the northern cities in India.

Shehnaaz was reportedly supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film, but after he walked out of it, reports suggest that she will be seen opposite Jassie Gill now.

Meanwhile, the film, which will have a new title, has been grabbing headlines of late because of the constant changes. Salman Khan is shooting in both Mumbai and Hyderabad for Farhad Samji’s family entertainer. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Salman has lined up a non-stop month-long schedule in Mumbai and Telangana to finish the shooting for the movie which will hit the theatres on December 30.

Quoting a source from the creative team of the movie, Mid-Day reported that the 56-year-old actor was to fly to Kathmandu to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour, but, after the show got postponed, he reworked the dates for the movie. The report added that he will film his portions over the week at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. After that, the actor will complete another shooting schedule in the south in mid-June. Mid-Day reported that a huge set of a village has been built in Kokapet, where the director will complete two crucial tracks. One of the tracks will focus on Salman’s character and his on-screen brothers, and the other track will be picturised on Pooja. During this schedule, Salman will also be shooting with Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati.

The film will also reportedly star Jagapathi Babu.

