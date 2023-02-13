Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures and videos on social media. Now, the actress has shared a video from her recent photoshoot looking absolutely stunning on Instagram. The video gives a glimpse of her striking various poses for the camera. To glam up the video, she has added the peppy track Kudiyee Ni Teri from the film Selfiee in the background.

For the photoshoot, the diva donned a magenta-coloured saree. The actress let the outfit do all the talking as she opted for no jewellery. She completed her look with a messy hairdo, well-done brows, dewy makeup, semi-kohled eyes and nude lips. She captioned the post with multiple pink hearts emoticon. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Uffff Teri Ada. Gorgeous and beautiful”. Another wrote, “Hey, I want to do comment but not finding any appropriate words for that, so tell me ab mae kya karu?” One more user wrote, “You are looking damn beautiful in this pink saree”.

Watch the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed that she will host Bhuvan Bam in the upcoming episode of her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She shared multiple pictures with Bhuvan on Instagram and wrote, “My next episode with Bhuvan Bam”. In the picture, Bhuvan, who wore an all-black outfit, was seen all smiles for the camera. A few photos also show the duo caught laughing in the candid snaps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with superstar Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2023. Besides this, the actress also has Sajid Khan’s ‘100%’ in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh.

