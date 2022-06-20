Shehnaaz Gill Takes Our Breath Away With Her Punjabi Bridal Look, Grooves To Sidhu Moose Wala Song; Watch

Monday starts on a gorgeous note courtesy of Shehnaaz Gill. Late Sunday night, Shehnaaz surprised fans by walking the ramp for a recent fashion show decked up as a stunning Punjabi bride. Pictures and videos from the event revealed that Shehnaaz donned an embroidered red and gold lehenga and turned showstopper for the show.

She made a regal entry on the stage, grabbing everyone’s attention immediately. Shehnaaz, fondly known as Sana, was twirled to show fans a good look at her outfit. The actress also grooved a little to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song Sohne Lagde.

Shehnaaz shared the video with the caption, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan.” She added, “Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable.”

Fans were in awe of her bridal look. Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. “I’m so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp,” a fan wrote. “Bro, he is proud of you, whistling from the sky and hooting for you… Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz woooahhj Shehnaaz,” another added, referring to Sidharth Shukla.

“I love you girl 💝 you are so strong, tune sach hi kaha maine bhi Shehnaaz Kaur Gill jaisi strong ladki aaj tk nahi dekhi,” a third fan added.

Shehnaaz has come a long way since her Bigg Boss 13 days. Not only has she become a household name for her sweet personality but she is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Salman Khan. Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Recently, it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

