Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Life After Death, Says 'Human Takes Form of Another Human'

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, on Social Media Star, explained her idea of reincarnation. She said that humans can only be reborn as humans in next lives, and not as animals. Shehnaaz appeared on the chat show alongside musician Yashraj Mukhate in August.

An unfiltered clip from the episode was shared online, in which Shehnaaz talked about reincarnation. In the two-minute video, host Janice Sequeira asked Shehnaaz about her fascination with crows, referring to her talking to crows in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz shared that she regularly speaks with crows, and proceeded to show a video that her mother had made of her talking with one at home. Shehnaaz said that it’s something that she has been doing for a long time.

Janice told her that her grandmother believed that departed souls appear in the form of crows. Shehnaaz disagreed and said, “It’s nothing like that. Let me tell you, now that we’re talking about this. When a human dies, he takes the form of another human, never an animal.” Janice asked, “How are you so confident about this?” To which, Shehnaaz said that it’s just what she has read.

Shehnaaz’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla recently died of heart attack.

